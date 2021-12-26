Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 7,414,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,561,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

