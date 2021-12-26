Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

