Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $7.72 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.83. 4,631,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,218. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

