Dero Price Tops $15.28 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.28 or 0.00029963 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $169.40 million and $778,289.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,008.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.41 or 0.07983836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00306380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.81 or 0.00883803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00074453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00434577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00251523 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,083,729 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

