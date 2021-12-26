Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 57.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $53,347.81 and approximately $20.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

