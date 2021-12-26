Digitalcoin Price Reaches $0.0070 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $268,890.98 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,305.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.65 or 0.08093876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00309706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.27 or 0.00901030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00075301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.44 or 0.00424292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00253669 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,171,908 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.