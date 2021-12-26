DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $4,983.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.19 or 0.00415995 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,071,171,129 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,781,739 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

