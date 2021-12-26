Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.34. 1,355,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,736. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

