Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) versus AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Financial Contrast

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Donaldson alerts:

80.7% of Donaldson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Donaldson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00 AeroClean Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Donaldson currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than AeroClean Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donaldson $2.85 billion 2.49 $286.90 million $2.37 24.32 AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Donaldson and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donaldson 10.14% 27.91% 13.21% AeroClean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Donaldson beats AeroClean Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.