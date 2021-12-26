DOS Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,405.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One DOS Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DOS Network has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. DOS Network has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $105,405.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DOS Network

DOS Network (DOS) is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

