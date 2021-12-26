DSLA Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

