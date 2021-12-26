Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $46,495.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.31 or 0.08049455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00074460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,258.15 or 0.99906148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

