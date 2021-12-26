Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.39 or 0.07947877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.30 or 0.99990897 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00073003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

