Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 64.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,221,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,996,000 after purchasing an additional 579,778 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $58.71. 39,155,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

