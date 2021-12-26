Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

