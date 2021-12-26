Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.