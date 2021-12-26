Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

