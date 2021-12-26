Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,320. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

