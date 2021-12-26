Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $56,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $403.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.11 and a 200-day moving average of $336.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

