Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

