Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.42. 34,039,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.