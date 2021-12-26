Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 68,817 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1,243.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $70,881,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $137.00. 1,162,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

