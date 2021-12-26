Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

