Dusk Network Price Tops $0.70 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $269.14 million and $30.55 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,333,485 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.