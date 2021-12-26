Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,022.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $51,191.42 and approximately $100,022.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.41 or 0.00382548 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008254 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.86 or 0.01259087 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,767 coins and its circulating supply is 396,160 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.