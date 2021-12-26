EasyFi (EZ) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00007192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $1.11 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

