eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 209,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of eBay worth $51,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

