EchoLink (EKO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,697.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $215,098.10 and approximately $7,697.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 91.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

