Effect.AI (EFX) Market Cap Hits $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00227190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00512359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00074636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.