Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ESI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 523,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,107. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

