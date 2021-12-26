Elrond Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $113.57 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $263.64 or 0.00518783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00225058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00074754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,943,129 coins and its circulating supply is 19,929,636 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

