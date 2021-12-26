Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $57,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

