Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $469,993.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

