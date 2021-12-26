Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

