Energi Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Energi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002482 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $60.19 million and $211,973.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00231380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00031415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00513097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00076184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,315,426 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.