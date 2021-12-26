eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,700.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $1.20 million and $13,700.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

