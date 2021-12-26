ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $11.78 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.