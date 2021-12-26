Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Tops $195,043.89

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $195,043.89 and $8,015.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.23 or 0.08003933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00074520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.