ETHPad (ETHPAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $518,879.00

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and $518,879.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.