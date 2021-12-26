Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. 625,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.31. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

