Evedo (EVED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $735,984.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.60 million and $735,984.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.