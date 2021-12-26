EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0015 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $46,885.34 and approximately $244,984.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00382747 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008517 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $626.60 or 0.01257418 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

