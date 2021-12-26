Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $267.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $289.68.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.14.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.