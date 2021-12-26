Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $131.57 million and $4.29 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,001 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

