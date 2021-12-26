Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

AQUA stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

