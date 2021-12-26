Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $209,755.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00060942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.32 or 0.07930661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.13 or 0.99882562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

