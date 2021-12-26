Falconswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,622.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $84,622.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00045894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

