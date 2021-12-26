Fantom (FTM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $949.47 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $949.47 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 67.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

