FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.82. 2,096,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.