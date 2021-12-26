FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 200,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,327. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

